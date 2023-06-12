Tyson Kidd says he was proud of recent matches he booked

Tyson Kidd names two recent matches he booked that made him proud. Both the contests he produced were multi women fights.

Ever since he was forced to retire from the ring due to an injury, Tyson Kidd has settled well into his role of being a backstage producer for the company. He has helped put together some big matches as producer.

During his recent interview on the McGuire Show, Tyson Kidd named two matches that he booked that he is most proud of.

"Even though if we’re gonna talk about producing stuff, one of my favorite matches, a couple of my favorite matches I produced are from this year but it’s like, I really was proud of the (women’s Royal) Rumble and the women’s Elimination Chamber. By the way, Asuka won the Elimination Chamber for the record (Wilson jokingly responded to comments about Asuka not winning big matches he produces)." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Tyson Kidd sent a message to Claudio Castagnoli

Although Tyson Kidd's in-ring career may not have lasted as long as he would've hoped for, he did have some great moments. One of those moments was when he won the tag team titles with Claudio Castagnoli.

During the same interview, Kidd mentioned that he was so proud of Claudio Castagnoli. He also stated how happy he is to see his career blossom.

"I’m always so proud of Claudio (Castagnoli). He’s the best. So, June 1st — this is a funny story, to me..... I got a text from Claudio and he just said, ‘Hey man, I hope you’re well,’ blah, blah, blah. It was kind of short but… I didn’t text him right away. I was getting ready to hit the road… and then when I was on the plane, I realized, oh! It’s June 1st today. He knew before me. He figured it out. He is great at that. That day when I got hurt and that following day and then I have the surgery a few weeks later, he’s there."

He continued:

"He’s there for all of that stuff. He is one of the most genuine human beings you will ever meet. He’s a great, great person and I wish nothing but the most success for him and I’m so happy for him and I know he’s happy and I’m just happy for him. Gives me goosebumps right now (thinking about how Castagnoli honored me after my injury), and he even incorporated the sharpshooter into his move-set. But that meant a lot. Like I said, he’s the man dude. He’s the man." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Kidd has been doing a pretty decent job as a backstage producer in WWE and we hope to see him put together many more amazing matches.

What do you make of Tyson Kidd's work as a producer? Sound off in the comments section.

