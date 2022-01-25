Potential update on King Woods' return to WWE- Reports

WWE Superstar King Woods could make his return to the company as early as this Friday on SmackDown, as per reports.

The New Day member was last seen in action on the January 7 edition of SmackDown where he teamed up with Kofi Kingston to take on The Usos in a street fight. The King of the Ring winner made an announcement during a G4 live stream that he suffered an injury to the plantaris muscle of his calf while executing a DDT from the outside into the ring during the match.

Woods also stated that he is expected to be "good to go" in 4-6 weeks.

According to the latest report from PWInsider, the SmackDown superstar is expected to return to the road for the company by Friday's Smackdown taping in Kansas City. However, it should be noted that while he may return to TV, there’s no word on whether he has been cleared to return to in-ring action.

"The New Day's Xavier Woods is expected to return to the road for the company as of this Friday's Smackdown taping in Kansas City, PWInsider.com has confirmed. We are told Woods is expected to be back regularly on the road going forward but there's no word as to whether he has been cleared to return to the ring to wrestle."

King Woods' teammates will be in action on WWE SmackDown

While King Woods might be out of action for a while, his partners will be there to represent The New Day. The duo of Big E and Sir Kofi Kingston will reunite on the blue brand this week to take on Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin in a tag-team bout.

The two teams have been at each other's throats for a while now. Moss defeated Kofi Kingston two weeks back on Smackdown but the latter had his revenge last week when he defeated Moss in a singles bout.

Kofi had Big E present ringside to support him, who ensured Happy Corbin didn’t make any interference in the match. Kofi then went on to defeat Moss with an SOS. Big E also laid out Moss with a Big Ending after the match.

While WWE has not announced anything related to King Woods' status, the former tag team champion could return to help his stablemates against the heel duo.

Also Read Article Continues below

Are you excited to see King Woods return to WWE? Share your thoughts by sounding off in the comments!

A WWE Hall of Famer doesn't think Lita should win the Royal Rumble. More right here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande