"This made sense for me" - UFC fighter Israel Adesanya on channeling The Undertaker during entrance

MMA fighter Israel Adesanya took the wrestling world by storm using The Undertaker's theme during his entrance at UFC 276.

The UFC Middleweight Champion wore Taker's hat and held an urn which Paul Bearer often had in his hands while accompanying The Phenom to the ring. The UFC production team had additionally set up purple lights for the champion's entrance.

In a recent interaction with Sports Illustrated, The Stylebender discussed the inspiration and impact of the Attitude Era's music on him:

"That came to me last Tuesday. During my workouts with my team, I normally have WWE ‘Attitude Era’ theme music playing. So this made sense for me. The whole UFC production helped bring my vision to life,” Adesanya said.

Regarding his opponent, he stated Jared Cannonier is a tough competitor who can not be put away quickly. ” Adesanya added he was taken aback with the McMahon family and Triple H being in attendance for his match.

“I wanted to put him in the dirt,” Adesanya said. "Jared is a tough opponent, a zombie you can’t put away. Funny enough, Vince McMahon and Triple H from WWE were in the front row.”

Adesanya retained his title against Jared Cannonier in the main event of the pay-per-view. He

The Undertaker responded to Israel Adesanya's win at UFC 276

Following Adesanya's victory, The Undertaker congratulated the UFC Champion via social media and acknowledged the entrance.

"The long walk many opponents know and fear … congrats @stylebender! #UFC276"

Many celebrities and prominent personalities were present at the event. Though Taker was not in attendance, his real-life friend Vince McMahon, interim CEO of WWE Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, Nick Khan, and Pat McAfee were in attendance at the show. Khan was also reportedly in the front row at Money in the Bank.

