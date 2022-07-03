Nick Khan reportedly present in audience at WWE Money in the Bank

WWE President Nick Khan is reportedly in the front row at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

The event is being held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It commenced with the Women's MITB ladder match where Liv Morgan emerged victorious and has now earned the opportunity to cash in her contract for any championship. Additionally, Bobby Lashley won his third United States Title by defeating Theory.

Khan has been associated with the company for a few years now and has been crucial in the decision-making process pertaining to the company's well-being. It was also recently reported that he is being groomed to take over from Vince McMahon as the head of the company.

As reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Nick Khan is present at the premium live event and even spoke at the talent meeting held earlier in the night.

"Nick Khan is front row at WWE Money in the Bank. As reported on http://FightfulSelect.com this evening, he spoke at the talent meeting ahead of the show," Sapp tweeted.

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan reportedly held a talent meeting before WWE Money in the Bank

Prior to the premium live event, the interim CEO of the company, Stephanie McMahon, held a talent meeting. The purpose of the meeting was to address a plethora of topics and concerns of the talent.

Twitter account WrestleVotes reported that McMahon conducted a company-wide talent meeting at the MITB venue before the commencement of the event.

"According to my sources, interim WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon led a company wide talent meeting earlier today at the MGM Grand to address a multitute of topics. Source said the meeting was generally well recieved," WrestleVotes wrote.

Stephanie McMahon was announced as the interim CEO following Vince McMahon having to step back amidst investigations for paying a former employee $3 million to cover up an affair.

