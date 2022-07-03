Stephanie McMahon reportedly held a company wide talent meeting ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

WWE Interim CEO & Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon reportedly held a company-wide talent meeting ahead of tonight's premium live event.

WWE Money in the Bank will take place tonight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show was originally supposed to air from Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, but WWE switched the venue due to lack of ticket sales.

WrestleVotes has reported that Interim WWE CEO Stephanie had a company-wide talent meeting at the MGM Grand tonight. The meeting was said to address a multitute of topics and was generally well received by the talents.

Stephanie McMahon named Interim CEO of WWE after Vince McMahon steps down

Earlier this month, Vince McMahon stepped down from his position as WWE CEO after a report from the Wall Street Journal detailed an alleged affair and subsequent settlement reached with a former employee. John Laurinaitis reportedly also had an affair with the woman and has since been placed on administrative leave in light of the allegations.

WWE's Board of Directors has launched an internal investigation into the matter and Vince has stepped down for the time being.

Stephanie was named the Interim WWE CEO on June 17th. She said that she is honored to assume the role and wants WWE to continue to entertain billions of fans around the world.

Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world.

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently spoke about Stephanie being named Interim CEO of WWE. Belair referred to Stephanie as an inspiration and someone that she has always looked up to.

