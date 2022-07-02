"She checks all the boxes off" - Bianca Belair on Stephanie McMahon as interim CEO of WWE

Bianca Belair has commented on Stephanie McMahon becoming the new interim CEO of WWE.

The latter assumed the role of interim Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of the company after her father Vince McMahon stepped back from his position last month. This was due to the ongoing investigations against him for alleged misconduct.

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Bianca Belair had a positive response when asked for her thoughts on Stephanie's new role. The EST of WWE referred to McMahon as an inspiration and someone she has always looked up to.

"I love Stephanie, I think Stephanie is such an inspiration. Out of all the women that I can think of, she's someone that I've always looked up to. She fills, she checks all the boxes off, she doesn't stay in one box. She's a mom, she's a wife, she's a CEO, she's a boss. She's just all-around just inspiration to me," said Belair. (7:15-7:32)

Bianca Belair on what fans can expect from her and Rhea Ripley down the line

The EST of WWE was originally supposed to defend her RAW Women's Championship against Ripley at Money in the Bank. Due to an injury, the latter was replaced by Carmella.

Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley have history going back to their NXT days. The former discussed what fans can expect from a future program between them.

"Everybody's already excited about it. When I was watching the [#1 contender's] match and I saw Rhea win, I was gonna be facing Rhea next, I was excited for it. With the history that we have from NXT, to the Royal Rumble, to WrestleMania 37, she was RAW Women's Champion, I was SmackDown Women's Champion, so she's held this title before. So I'm excited for it, I think that Rhea Ripley and I are both at the forefront of a new generation of women's wrestling," said Belair. (2:17-2:45)

Rhea Ripley has revealed that she is out of action due to a brain injury. Once she returns, the WWE Universe would love to see her and Belair rekindle their feud.

