UFC Hall of Famer discloses what CM Punk told him on the phone after he returned to WWE at Survivor Series

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has revealed that he had a conversation with CM Punk after he returned to WWE at Survivor Series.

DC is considered by many as one of the greatest heavyweight fighters in MMA history, and he's also a huge pro wrestling fan. He made his WWE debut at Extreme Rules last year, where he officiated the Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Daniel Cormier discussed CM Punk's return to WWE at Survivor Series by stating that he texted him after the event, and they spoke about the huge pop that he got in Chicago.

"I texted him. I said, 'Dude, what a freaking pop.' He goes, 'I couldn't even hear my music it was so loud.' He said it was so loud in there he couldn't even hear his music. This is the new WWE though, right? It doesn't matter how bad it ended, you can always go back," said Cormier. (H/T Fightful)

Daniel Cormier on whether he was surprised that CM Punk returned to WWE

Before the Survivor Series Premium Live Event, it was heavily speculated that The Voice of the Voiceless would return to the company at the event. Many fans got what they wanted, as the former WWE Champion indeed showed up before the show went off the air.

When asked if he was surprised that CM Punk returned, Daniel Cormier stated:

"The thing about wrestling today is, if you're on the internet at all, everyone is guessing. It was in Chicago, so you thought if there was a time, maybe. I liked it, but if you're Randy Orton, you're p*ssed off, right? Randy Orton comes out, muscles popping. Big chest, big shoulders, big muscles, and then 'Look in my eyes.' Oh, Randy Orton is back, let's put him back in a tag team with Matt Riddle because now we're all talking about CM Punk," said Cormier.

Expand Tweet

Punk addressed the WWE Universe on RAW this week for the first time in nearly ten years. It'll be interesting to see what the higher-ups have in store for him next.

Which star would you like to see wrestle Punk in WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes