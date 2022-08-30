 "Biggest fu**ing human I've ever seen" - UFC Heavyweight fighter discloses if he knew Brock Lesnar was using banned substances 

UFC fighter Tai Tuivasa recently disclosed if he knew Brock Lesnar was on a banned substance in the lead-up to his fight against Mark Hunt.

In 2016, Lesnar made his return to Dana White's promotion for a huge showdown against Mark Hunt at UFC 200.

The Beast Incarnate went on to win the fight via a unanimous decision. But the result eventually turned into a No Contest due to Lesnar testing positive for Clomiphene.

Speaking recently on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Tuivasa, who was in the corner of Hunt for his UFC 200 fight, claimed that Lesnar was the biggest human he had ever seen.

"Brock Lesnar? Oh my god, he was the biggest fu**ing human I've ever seen and I've seen some big humans but this guy, he is meant to be a 120 kilo of muscle. Man, this guy, his back... Whatever he was having, sh*t," said Tuivasa. [From 0:13 to 0:39]

Check out the clip down below.

WCW veteran Konnan recently explained why he wants to Brock Lesnar face a new WWE star

Brock Lesnar's latest match in WWE was his incredible Last Man Standing bout against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

Despite flipping the ring with a tractor, The Beast Incarnate was unable to dethrone The Tribal Chief after an incredible performance.

While Lesnar's status in the company is still unknown, Konnan has suggested that a match between Lesnar and Logan Paul could be a solid idea.

Speaking on Keepin It' 100 podcast, the WCW veteran also compared Logan with SmackDown commentator and in-ring competitor, Pat McAfee.

"I would personally build him [Logan Paul] a little bit more and then see. I still wanna see what he has got," said Konnan. "We have got such a small sample. You know, he's like Pat McAfee, the small sample has been great, but let's see what else he can do and build them up!"

It remains to be seen when Lesnar will return to in-ring action in the near future and what plans WWE might have in store for him.

