UFC owners address the possibility of buying WWE

Endeavor President Mark Shapiro recently addressed the possibility of buying WWE.

UFC is owned and operated by Zuffa, LLC, a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings. Over the past few months, several rumors have suggested that Endeavor was interested in purchasing the Stamford-based wrestling entertainment company following Vince McMahon's retirement earlier this year.

In a recent interview with The Town podcast, Shapiro addressed these rumors, disclosing whether his company was interested in buying WWE, which reportedly has a market value of nearly $5.63 billion:

"That would be something that would be interesting and worth exploring. Would we buy it? Who knows? Last I checked, it wasn't for sale. We're interested in anything in the owned sports properties segment," Shapiro said. [H/T: Cultaholic]

Reports have claimed that a former superstar could also buy the Stamford-based company. Check out the details here.

What did Stephanie McMahon say about selling WWE?

The Stamford-based company has gone through many changes since the beginning of 2022. A few months ago, former Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon retired amid allegations of misconduct. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, succeeded him as the new Chairwoman and Co-CEO, alongside Nick Khan.

Meanwhile, Triple H took over the creative process. He is now the new Chief Content Officer. Shawn Michaels also received a new job title as Vice President of Talent Development.

According to the Wrestling Observer, the Billion Dollar Princess addressed rumors that claimed the promotion was for sale during the company's earnings call for this year's second quarter in August:

"She also addresses the between the lines of the question which is a sale. She said VKM is still controlling shareholder and their management team is always thinking about what is best," the report stated.

Shane McMahon allegedly threatened two top WWE executives because of Stephanie McMahon. Check out the story here.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes