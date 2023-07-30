UFC referee hilariously hits The Rock's People's Elbow while trying to stop a fight

Herb Dean was involved in a hilarious moment at UFC 291 as he slipped and seemingly hit The Rock's popular move, the People's Elbow, on Dustin Poirier.

The main event saw Poirier face Justin Gaethje for the BMF title, and "The Highlight" picked up the win with a highlight-reel leg kick finish in the second round.

In an attempt to quickly stop the fight, UFC referee Herb Dean lost his footing and comically slid on top of Dustin Poirier. 'The Diamond' was clearly out, and Dean didn't want to waste any time trying to save the fighter from taking more damage.

While Gaethje landed one follow-up strike, the long-time UFC veteran also might have unintentionally delivered The Rock's iconic WWE finisher on Dustin Poirier. You can check out the clip that's doing the rounds below, and fans all have the same thing to say:

There were a bunch of epic replies on Twitter as well, with one fan claiming Dean and Gaethje unknowingly delivered a "WWE tag team move" on Poirier. The 34-year-old did connect with one hammer fist, but Dean hit the final blow, another fan quipped.

Will The Rock be at WWE SummerSlam 2023?

Dwayne Johnson's name always emerges whenever a massive WWE premium live event occurs. SummerSlam is WWE's next big show that will take place in Detroit, Michigan, on August 5, 2023.

The company is building the match around The Bloodline saga as Jey Uso will once again challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship. Despite rumors circulating for a long time, The Rock is yet to get involved in the kayfabe angle involving his cousins.

A showdown with Reigns has reportedly been considered for ages, but due to The Rock's busy schedule, it has never happened inside a WWE ring. Amid the strikes in Hollywood, there is speculation about Rock potentially showing up at SummerSlam to influence the main event.

Dave Meltzer recently opened up about the possibility and noted that while it could happen, he wasn't sure what The Great One might do at the WWE event. You can read more on that report right here.

Would you like to see a surprise appearance of The Brahma Bull at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below.

Catch up with the news and regular updates for UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje