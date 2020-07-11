UFC's Jorge Masvidal sends an interesting proposition to The Rock

Will The Rock accept Jorge Masvidal's exciting proposition?

The Rock had the pleasure of putting the BMF Title around Jorge Masvidal's waist last year.

Jorge Masvidal with The Rock

UFC's Welterweight sensation Jorge Masvidal is pretty good friends with WWE legend, The Rock. Matter of fact, the last time Masvidal was seen in Octagon action was at UFC 244 when The Rock wrapped the BMF Title around Gamebred's waist after his win.

While speaking to UFC's Megan Olivi in a recent interview, The Rock had huge praises for Masvidal, stating that the legend of Jorge Masvidal is very real in Miami. He also said that the world was ready for this new iteration of 'Gamebred', who eventually went ahead and proved it.

Here is what The Rock had in say when he spoke with Megan Olivi and Masvidal's response:

I know you got a jet too @TheRock get your ass over here and we can party after with some #Recuerdo and some #Teremana it’s #supernecessary https://t.co/Z3LS6u9e3n — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 10, 2020

In response to The Rock's quotes regarding him, Jorge Masvidal took to Twitter and quoted the tweet and invited 'The Great One' to the UFC Fight Island, so the two men could party after Masvidal wins the UFC Welterweight Title from Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 251.

Masvidal pointed out the fact that The Rock also has a private jet of his own and 'Gamebred' asked the former WWE Champion to make his way over to Abu Dhabi for the super necessary afterparty with some Recuerdo and Teremana, Masvidal and The Rock's respectively founded alcohol drinks.

The Rock and Jorge Masvidal's history on UFC TV

The Rock was first seen alongside Jorge Masvidal on UFC TV when 'The Great One' was invited to wrap the BMF Title around Masvidal's waist after he defeated Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 244 last year.

Masvidal and Diaz fought each other in a fight that ended in a rather controversial manner and was stopped via a doctor's stoppage. It was Masvidal who eventually walked out as the winner and had a moment of his own to share with The Rock inside the Octagon.

Jorge Masvidal vs Kamaru Usman at UFC 251

Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman will be headlining the UFC 251 pay-per-view this weekend at the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi AKA the UFC Fight Island. The PPV will be headlined by Usman and Masvidal and other fights will include the likes of Max Holloway, Alexander Volkanovski, Rose Namajunas, and co.

It remains to be seen if The Rock will indeed be traveling to Fight Island to show his support to Jorge Masvidal or not. The latter recently did claim that in the absence of Mike Brown, he has a surprise weapon who will be in his corner this weekend, could it be The Rock?