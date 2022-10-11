"We’ll see what’s bout to happen next" - UFC veteran Nate Diaz hints at signing with WWE under Triple H 

UFC veteran Nate Diaz has teased the idea of possibly jumping ship to WWE. Taking to Twitter, he shared a photo with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

A few weeks ago, Diaz met The Game and his wife at the trilogy fight between boxers Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. The event took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Diaz took to his official Instagram handle and captioned his photo with Triple H and Stephanie by writing the following:

"We’ll see what’s bout to happen next"

Check out Nate Diaz's Instagram post:

At the recently concluded Extreme Rules premium live event, Daniel Cormier made his WWE debut. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion didn't compete as an in-ring talent but officiated the match Fight Pit Match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle.

Over the years, numerous UFC veterans, including Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar, have established their places as top stars in WWE. Rousey is the current SmackDown Women's Champion, whereas Lesnar is a former world champion in the company.

Could Nate Diaz end up in WWE under Triple H?

Triple H has been making big moves as the Head of Creative in WWE. With him in charge, there are indeed high chances of a UFC veteran possibly signing or making a cameo in the company.

Nate Diaz recently announced his departure from UFC after his win over Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279. The Stockton-based fighter defeated El Cucuy in a five-round fight by submitting him in the fourth.

Post-fight, Diaz confirmed that he was set to leave UFC. While most signs indicated that he would switch to the world of boxing, the 37-year-old has now hinted at joining the professional wrestling industry.

With The Game bringing back numerous big superstars to WWE and also utilizing fighters from the Mixed Martial Arts world, fans shouldn't be surprised if Diaz negotiates a potential deal with the Stamford-based company.

