Umaga’s son shares heartbreaking message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Late WWE Superstar Umaga's son Zilla Fatu shared a heartbreaking update on social media. The former Intercontinental Champion's son is currently working in the independent circuit.
The real-life Edward Fatu became one of the most dominant performers on the roster as Umaga following his return to the Stamford-based company for a second stint in 2005. He was part of several memorable moments and even won the WWE Intercontinental Championship twice before his departure from the promotion one more time in 2009. Unfortunately, he passed away a few months later at just 36.
Ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown, Zilla Fatu took to his Instagram stories to share a heartbreaking message remembering his father. The real-life Bloodline member noted that he missed Umaga and wished he were still there with him.
"I MISS YOU POPS 😤🩸Damn Mane…. Wish u waz here," he wrote.
Check out a screenshot of his Instagram story below:
Zilla Fatu names popular WWE Superstar as the most dangerous Samoan
During an appearance on Ashlee Off-Air last year, Zilla Fatu named Jacob Fatu as the most dangerous Samoan in WWE's roster.
On being questioned if he would like to team up with The Samoan Werewolf, the 25-year-old asked who wouldn't. He referred to Jacob Fatu as the most dangerous Samoan. The current HOG Crown Jewel Champion pointed out that Fatu and Booker T played vital roles in his professional wrestling journey.
"With him? Hell yeah. Who wouldn't want the Samoan Werewolf on your team? Who wouldn't want the most dangerous Samoan? He's one of the ones. It's different having him there with me. A lot of people don't know it was Booker T and Jacob that play a big role in where I'm at today. Shoutout to Jacob for giving me the right knowledge, and taking me under his tree, and guiding me and giving me the right advice on how to do certain stuff in the ring. Shoutout to him," he said.
You can listen to the entire podcast below:
With the recent surge in the number of Samoans in World Wrestling Entertainment, several fans and veterans expect the global juggernaut to ink a deal with Zilla Fatu in the near future. Only time will tell if the current ROW Champion gets to wrestle inside a WWE ring.
