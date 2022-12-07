Umaga's youngest son begins training with WWE legend after spending six years in prison

The Samoan family seemingly can't stop producing wrestling talent as Umaga's youngest son became the latest name to join the business. As revealed by the official Twitter handle of Reality of Wrestling, Zilla Fatu has begun training to become a professional wrestler.

While there aren't many details available online regarding Zilla Fatu, the 22-year-old was recently released from prison, where he spent six years in incarceration.

Zilla Fatu is following in his late great-father's footsteps as Umaga, too, was briefly involved with Reality of Wrestling. Fatu is clearly in safe hands as Booker T's wrestling school has groomed some of the finest young talents of the current generation.

Here's what was officially announced regarding Zilla Fatu joining ROW's training program:

"Welcome the newest member of Reality Of Wrestling training school Zilla Fatu. His father Umaga was a part of Reality Of Wrestling and now he begins his own journey."

Umaga's son is looking for a fresh start after a troubled past

Zilla Fatu might have been away from the public spotlight for many years, but he's been documenting his experiences in jail on his YouTube channel in recent months.

As revealed by the Anoaʻi family member, he was charged with aggravated robbery at the age of 15 and ended up locked up in a Texas prison for six years until his release in 2022.

Umaga's son has had multiple run-ins with the law growing up. However, he is finally ready to begin a fresh chapter in wrestling, where his Samoan cousins continue to dominate the proceedings.

Roman Reigns' Bloodline has been the top faction in the business for a while now. The stable has gradually onboarded more members of the vast Samoan dynasty, and, unsurprisingly, the WWE Universe has already speculated about Zilla Fatu's future involvement with The Bloodline.

However, Zilla Fatu has a long way to go before he can think about becoming a WWE Superstar, as he's just commenced his in-ring training. As always, we'll keep you updated on his progress and eventual debut for Booker T's company. Stay tuned.

