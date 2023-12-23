"Umm, it was a mild fight" - AJ Styles' lack of ferocity against Solo Sikoa made no sense on SmackDown, legend points out (Exclusive)

AJ Styles wrestled his first match in months against Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown this week, and the legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter revealed that The Phenomenal One could have shown more intensity during his match.

Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso attacked Styles in September 2023 and effectively put him out of the action until his recent return. Styles is more physically ripped than before and is also pretty angry about being sidelined due to The Bloodline.

The storyline should ideally revolve around Styles' frustrations against Roman Reigns' crew, and Bill Apter expected the former WWE Champion to come out with all guns blazing against Solo Sikoa.

While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk podcast this week, the legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter felt that the match seemingly fell flat, and he called it a "mild fight." Apter provided some insight into why Styles needed to be more ferocious against Sikoa, but on the contrary, the contest did not invoke the desired emotion.

"I thought the match was meh. Again, that venom, that spewed from AJ Styles about this guy that cost him all those months of pain and suffering at home and took his money away, that he wasn't getting paid or anything, and now I'm in the ring with him. Umm, it was a mild fight," Bill Apter said. [51:14 - 51:37]

You can watch the full podcast below:

Bill Apter agreed that Styles had shown more disdain towards LA Knight instead of channeling all that energy towards Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline.

