"Unacceptable" - The Rock's daughter Ava reprimands 26-year-old WWE star; sets up a match

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Ava informed Jasper Troy that she was not happy with what he did last Saturday. She then announced a match between him and Ricky Saints for next week.

The WWE LFG winner attacked The Absolute One during his match against Ethan Page at The Great American Bash. He also attacked Je'Von Evans multiple times last week on NXT. They faced each other at the PLE, and The Young OG emerged victorious.

Ava called Jasper Troy into her office and informed him that what he did at The Great American Bash was unacceptable. She also said that attacking Ricky Saints during his North American Championship match was the wrong choice.

"What happened this past weekend was unacceptable. I know that your first PLE didn't exactly go your way, but attacking Ricky Saints especially during his North American Title match was the wrong choice. You can't just keep attacking people who look at you the wrong way," said Ava.

Jasper Troy pointed out that he was just minding his own business, and Ricky entered his territory. He added that the WWE star got what was coming to him when he slammed him on the case. Ava told him that in NXT, things are settled in the ring, and set up a match between Troy and Saints for next week.

