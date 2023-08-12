Unaired backstage footage of Jey Uso before he quit WWE

To say that The Bloodline saga has been a rollercoaster ride would be an understatement at this point, as WWE booked another twist this week with Jey Uso seemingly walking out of the company.

The closing segment of SmackDown saw Jey Uso send a massive message to his family as he declared he was "out of WWE" before walking through the crowd.

Main Event Jey Uso's actions are undoubtedly a part of the long-running storyline, stemming from his brother's betrayal at SummerSlam. The hottest angle in pro wrestling is seeing more twists with each passing week, and Jey Uso has broken the internet with his kayfabe decision this time.

Before coming out for SmackDown's final segment, Jey Uso was seen backstage watching his former stablemates discuss what happened at SummerSlam.

The fascinating footage of a serious and focussed Jey hinted that he might have already made up his mind about taking a break from all chaos in WWE.

What did Jey Uso do during an explosive finish to WWE's latest SmackDown episode?

SummerSlam was an emotionally stressful night for The Usos as Jimmy Uso attacked Jey Uso moments before he was about to dethrone Roman Reigns.

Jimmy Uso explained his actions on SmackDown and stated that he didn't want his brother to get corrupted by the power of being "The Tribal Chief." The fans weren't convinced by Jimmy's arguments and chanted, "You sold out," as Roman Reigns urged his cousin not to pay attention to their comments which insinuated that there was some jealousy between the twins.

Reigns added insult to injury by taking shots at Jey Uso, which made the former Tag Team Champion hit the Undisputed Universal Champion with a superkick. Jey evaded Solo Sikoa's spike and landed another kick before turning his attention to Jimmy, who was slowly walking back on the entrance ramp.

Jey Uso called Jimmy Uso back towards the ring, and it initially felt like they were back on the same page. Jey, however, caught his longtime partner by surprise by laying out and claiming that he was done with WWE.

What do you think happens next? When will Jey be back? Sound off in the comments section below.

