Unbelievable price revealed for sold-out WWE SummerSlam packages

WWE will present its inaugural two-night SummerSlam PLE on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The 38th annual summer spectacular will be the first to air on Netflix and will feature rapper Cardi B as the host. New information has come to light about unbelievable prices listed for various options to attend the historic event.

The exclusive SummerSlam tickets pre-sale for Chase Freedom cardholders will begin Tuesday, April 29, at 10 am ET, while the general pre-sale starts Wednesday morning, and the general on-sale is Friday. On Location has had SummerSlam Priority Passes for sale since April 18. WWE's Official Fan Hospitality Partner currently has the following ticket packages listed for this year's PLE, which include various perks, including seating: Silver starting at $1,400; Gold starting at $2,250; Champion starting at $4,500; and Suite By The Seat starting at $5,000. The Elite Experiences package does not have a price listed, as fans are encouraged to contact for more details. All prices are per person.

WWE and On Location also had Elite Plus packages for sale, priced at $40,000 per person. Andrew Baydala reports that a limited quantity of less than 10 packages was put on sale, and they quickly sold out, despite the hefty cost.

The $40,000 packages include front row floor seating on the TV side for both nights, in-ring photo ops, private transportation, an elite welcome event, a private section at an all-inclusive pre-show hospitality event featuring Kevin Nash and others, post-show press conference access and a photo-op while there, tickets to the go-home SmackDown and the post-SummerSlam RAW, and more.

Regarding the aforementioned Elite Experience package with no price listed, it appears this is listed at $32,500. Baydala reports that this price tag is attached to an Elite package with non-center front row seating on both nights, the in-ring photo-op, the pre-show event with Nash, the press conference, and other perks. It appears the $32,500 per person option was not sold out as of mid-afternoon.

On Location also has the following All-Inclusive Packages listed, which include original options plus hotel and more: Silver starting at $2,515; Gold starting at $5,035; Champion starting at $12,010. Add-On Experiences include Superstar Brunch for each day, starting at $375, and access/perks at the SummerSlam Talent Tryout starting at $650. These prices are also per person.

WWE PLE updated lineup for 2025 and 2026

WWE currently has 11 special events on the calendar for 2025, and four for next year. Below is the updated schedule:

May 10: Backlash in St. Louis; May 24: Saturday Night's Main Event in Tampa; May 25: NXT Battleground in Tampa; June 7: NXT Worlds Collide in Inglewood; June 7: Money In the Bank in Inglewood; July 12: Saturday Night's Main Event in TBA; August 2 and 3: SummerSlam in East Rutherford, NJ; August 31: Clash In Paris, France; October TBA: Event TBA in Perth, Australia; November 29: Survivor Series in San Diego.

January 2026 will feature the Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. WWE will head to New Orleans for WrestleMania 42 week, featuring Stand & Deliver VI and the big two-night event from Caesars Superdome on April 11-12. SummerSlam will be held August 1-2 next year at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

