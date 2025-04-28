Kevin Nash on Seth Rollins' possible WWE SummerSlam storyline

Seth Rollins formed an unexpected alliance with Paul Heyman to defeat CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 on April 19. In a recent podcast episode, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash gave his thoughts on The Visionary's next high-profile storyline.
While Rollins' victory headlined the first night of WrestleMania 41, the show began with Jey Uso defeating Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Uso's first title challenger has not yet been decided.
On his Kliq This podcast, Nash predicted that Rollins would enter the title picture and feud with Uso heading into SummerSlam:
"You had to create a heel [Seth Rollins] because somebody's gotta work with Jey on that RAW, and it's kinda hard for Paul [Heyman] to say the new anointed, everything else, when he doesn't have a strap. He's gotta have a strap, so he's gonna go after Jey. Gunther doesn't need one. He proved that. He got his heat back Monday night, so you have to have something going into SummerSlam." [28:20 – 29:01]
SummerSlam will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on August 2-3, 2025. The upcoming edition of The Biggest Party of the Summer will be the first in history to be held across two nights.
Kevin Nash reacts to Bron Breakker working with Seth Rollins
The April 21 episode of RAW ended with Bron Breakker siding with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins to attack CM Punk and Roman Reigns.
Kevin Nash thinks Rollins' new villainous character will benefit from having Breakker alongside him:
"You put Bron with him, which is basically his heater, so now you can work tag matches where you can occasionally beat Rollins but not beat him, because you're not beating him singularly." [29:03 – 29:23]
In the same episode, Nash explained why Triple H should have been the only 2025 WWE Hall of Fame inductee.
