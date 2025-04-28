Kevin Nash on Seth Rollins' possible WWE SummerSlam storyline

Seth Rollins formed an unexpected alliance with Paul Heyman to defeat CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 on April 19. In a recent podcast episode, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash gave his thoughts on The Visionary's next high-profile storyline.

Ad

While Rollins' victory headlined the first night of WrestleMania 41, the show began with Jey Uso defeating Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Uso's first title challenger has not yet been decided.

On his Kliq This podcast, Nash predicted that Rollins would enter the title picture and feud with Uso heading into SummerSlam:

"You had to create a heel [Seth Rollins] because somebody's gotta work with Jey on that RAW, and it's kinda hard for Paul [Heyman] to say the new anointed, everything else, when he doesn't have a strap. He's gotta have a strap, so he's gonna go after Jey. Gunther doesn't need one. He proved that. He got his heat back Monday night, so you have to have something going into SummerSlam." [28:20 – 29:01]

Ad

Trending

Ad

SummerSlam will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on August 2-3, 2025. The upcoming edition of The Biggest Party of the Summer will be the first in history to be held across two nights.

Kevin Nash reacts to Bron Breakker working with Seth Rollins

The April 21 episode of RAW ended with Bron Breakker siding with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins to attack CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kevin Nash thinks Rollins' new villainous character will benefit from having Breakker alongside him:

"You put Bron with him, which is basically his heater, so now you can work tag matches where you can occasionally beat Rollins but not beat him, because you're not beating him singularly." [29:03 – 29:23]

In the same episode, Nash explained why Triple H should have been the only 2025 WWE Hall of Fame inductee.

Ad

Please credit Kliq This and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More