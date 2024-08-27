Uncle Howdy brings back iconic Bray Wyatt move on WWE RAW

Uncle Howdy paid tribute to Bray Wyatt during the main event of last night's episode of WWE RAW. The character is portrayed by Bo Dallas, who is Bray Wyatt's brother in real life.

Bray Wyatt tragically passed away last August at just 36 years old. His memory is living on through the Wyatt Sicks faction on WWE RAW, and Uncle Howdy honored The Eater of Worlds during his match against Chad Gable last night on the red brand.

Bray Wyatt used to dance with his opponents while they were knocked out during a match, and Uncle Howdy pranced around the ring with Chad Gable last night. Howdy then picked up the victory over the leader of American Made after connecting with Sister Abigail in the middle of the ring.

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

The Wyatt Sicks debuted on the main roster earlier this summer and have been targeting Chad Gable the entire time. The group also defeated American Made in a Six-Man Tag Team match on the August 5 edition of RAW.

Former WWE writer criticizes Uncle Howdy's return to the ring

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo was not impressed with Uncle Howdy's victory over Chad Gable in the main event of last night's show.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the legend shared that he didn't understand why Uncle Howdy was taking so many bumps during the match. Russo noted that the leader of the Wyatt Sicks took far too much punishment from Gable during the bout.

"Why did they have Howdy selling like that? Oh my god! I am watching this and I am like, 'What are you doing?' He is selling, he is down. Come on! Way too much, man. Taking a spot on the table, that's way too much," Vince Russo said. [From 17:36 to 18:18]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The Wyatt Sicks have captured the attention of many in the WWE Universe since their arrival earlier this year. However, some feel that the faction goes against Triple H's vision for the product. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead of the Wyatt Sicks on RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.