Uncle Howdy clue gives first-ever date and time to expect something new; displayed during WWE RAW

By Sunil Joseph
Modified May 14, 2024 01:08 GMT
Uncle Howdy
Uncle Howdy hasn't been seen on television in over a year

An Uncle Howdy clue provided the first-ever date and time to expect something new. The latest clue was displayed during the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Before the late great Bray Wyatt made his return to the WWE in October 2022, the promotion kept dropping QR codes on TV with hints of his return, with a white rabbit taking center stage in the videos. Wyatt, however, did not come alone as Uncle Howdy, a mysterious masked figure, also made his presence felt. Since the unfortunate passing of Wyatt, the Howdy character has remained off TV.

However, recently, WWE started displaying QR codes on RAW and SmackDown with different clues indicating that Uncle Howdy could be making his return to the ring.

Tonight on RAW, another QR code was displayed. When scanned, the code led to a picture of a floppy disk with the date 5/16/2024 which is this Thursday, and the time 4 pm meaning that something could be taking place on that date and time. The floppy disk also had the words "witch" on it.

Reports suggest that Uncle Howdy could be continuing the ideas pitched by Bray Wyatt and introduce the Wyatt 6 faction.

