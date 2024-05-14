Uncle Howdy clue gives first-ever date and time to expect something new; displayed during WWE RAW

An Uncle Howdy clue provided the first-ever date and time to expect something new. The latest clue was displayed during the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Before the late great Bray Wyatt made his return to the WWE in October 2022, the promotion kept dropping QR codes on TV with hints of his return, with a white rabbit taking center stage in the videos. Wyatt, however, did not come alone as Uncle Howdy, a mysterious masked figure, also made his presence felt. Since the unfortunate passing of Wyatt, the Howdy character has remained off TV.

However, recently, WWE started displaying QR codes on RAW and SmackDown with different clues indicating that Uncle Howdy could be making his return to the ring.

Tonight on RAW, another QR code was displayed. When scanned, the code led to a picture of a floppy disk with the date 5/16/2024 which is this Thursday, and the time 4 pm meaning that something could be taking place on that date and time. The floppy disk also had the words "witch" on it.

Expand Tweet

Reports suggest that Uncle Howdy could be continuing the ideas pitched by Bray Wyatt and introduce the Wyatt 6 faction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback