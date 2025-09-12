Uncle Howdy drops major hint about a new Wyatt Sicks member

Uncle Howdy has dropped a major hint about a new member possibly joining The Wyatt Sicks. The faction has been making its presence felt on SmackDown since returning to WWE programming in May. They also hold the Tag Team Championship on the blue brand.

With currently five members in the faction, including Uncle Howdy, there is always room for speculation as to who else could join them. In a recent interview with TVInsider, Bo Dallas, who portrays Uncle Howdy on screen, discussed the possibility of the group adding a new member.

Dallas mentioned that his late brother Bray Wyatt chose the performers for the characters in the on-screen faction. He was then asked whether there are plans to add other stars to the group based on Bray's vision.

"Never say never. There are always possibilities of other people coming in the future, but right now the core and our direction and what we want to get done is going to stay as it is. That’s as far as I see, but never say never. There are a lot of untold stories out of my brother’s books and notes. Time will tell. It’s a possibility, but right now I think the Wyatt Sicks as it is that needs to get some stuff done," he said. [H/T TVInsider]

The group was planned to be part of Bray Wyatt's new version of The Wyatt Family, consisting of his Firefly Funhouse puppet characters. However, after Bray's passing, the idea was put on hold until June 2024, when The Wyatt Sicks showed up on an episode of RAW.

The Wyatt Sicks retained the WWE Tag Team Championship at Clash in Paris

The Wyatt Sicks defended their newly won WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits at Clash in Paris.

Faction members Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy were able to defeat their opponents and retain their championship. The match saw interference from Nikki Cross and Uncle Howdy to help keep the gold in the group.

With Bo Dallas open to adding more members down the line, they could become even more of a threat on SmackDown.

