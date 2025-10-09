Uncle Howdy Missing in WWE, Veteran Says

Uncle Howdy has now disappeared from WWE TV. A veteran has pointed this out.

The leader of the Wyatt Sicks had been making appearances backstage, appearing to tempt Angelo Dawkins to turn on Montez Ford and betray him, finally breaking the Street Profits up. However, that has not yet happened. Vince Russo spoke about it on the most recent episode of BroDown with Mac Davis.

Vince Russo was not happy with the fact that the Wyatt Sicks were on the show, but Uncle Howdy himself was nowhere to be seen. He said that this was the second week in a row that this had happened, and he was not certain what that was about. He felt that Uncle Howdy’s presence was critical for the stars, and the fact that he was not there did not speak well to WWE’s booking.

“Okay, this was the second week in a row now Mac, that they had Wyatt Sicks, without Uncle Howdy. Second week in a row. What’s that about?”

He went on to say that the star had not been there last week when Wyatt Sicks had been part of the crowd. He said that on top of that, he had not been there for the most recent SmackDown, either, when a vignette featuring them had aired.

“He was not there last week when they were in the crowd, and he was not there tonight in their vignette.”

Uncle Howdy is seen as one of WWE's biggest stars

Even if he is not appearing on WWE regularly at the moment, the star is seen as one of the company's biggest.

Leading the Wyatt Sicks, he is carrying on the legacy of his brother, Bray Wyatt.

The appearance of Wyatt Sicks has always been seen as one of the biggest attractions. There has been no explanation as to his whereabouts, but fans will be waiting to see what he does next.

