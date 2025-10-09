Vince McMahon said "I love you" but a veteran could only laugh

Vince McMahon told a veteran that he loved him. Unfortunately, the veteran could only laugh at it.

On last week’s edition of BroDown, Vince Russo spoke to Mac Davis about Vince McMahon and what he had experienced in his life when it came to the former WWE chairman. He was asked a question by a viewer that if it was true that McMahon had told him that he loved him. And he answered, that it was indeed true.

“Mac, I swear to God. Mac, yes that is absolutely true. Believe it or not, throughout my life, I’ve had several people tell me they love me.”

He then went on to say that it was the most insincere “I love you” that he had ever been told in his life. He laughed out loud when the WWE boss said it, because he could not believe how insincere it had been.

“Vince McMahon told me he loved me, and it was the most insincere I love you… I laughed out loud. When he said that to me and it was very like emotional, I laughed. It was the most insincere, I’ll never forget. He didn’t know how to tell someone he loved them. He didn’t know!”

Vince Russo went on to explain the situation where Vince McMahon said those three words to him

Towards the end of his tenure in WWE, Russo said that he had come to care about the entire McMahon family, with Vince, Linda, and Shane and Stephanie. He had felt that it had gone beyond work and he cared about their well being. However, he was not certain whether to Vince McMahon, he was anything more than a cash cow, and so he approached him to talk about it. That is when he received that answer, and he felt it was extremely insincere.

“Mac, I got to the point towards the end, where as a shoot, I cared about the entire McMahon family. I cared about them. It went beyond work. I cared about Vince. I cared about Linda and the kids… I really cared about them. But I started questioning does Vince care about me as much as I care about him or am I just a cash cow. Does he like not give a sh** about me? So I brought that up to him. I said, ‘Vince I really got to ask you this question. I care about your family, I really do. I am in this fight because I care about you. How much do you care about me?’ I asked him flat out. And he said, ‘I love you Vince.’ And bro I started laughing. It was very insincere.”

Vince Russo went on to leave WWE to join WCW.

