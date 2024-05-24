Uncle Howdy seemingly reveals first WWE target in latest hint

There was another cryptic hint seemingly from Uncle Howdy during tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown in Saudi Arabia. Uncle Howdy's first target could have potentially been revealed ahead of WWE King and Queen of the Ring tomorrow night.

During tonight's edition of the blue brand at the Jeddah Superdome, a QR code was shown on the screen. The code takes fans to a bizarre website, and you can check it out by clicking here. The website contains a bunch of buttons, and one of them is labeled "The Prodigal Son". There is an interesting message revealed when the button is clicked.

"I know it's you. On your way back home. The hare shall light your path. I will be waiting on the other side."

Uncle Howdy's latest hint appears to suggest that he could be going after Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and spent two years trying to win the title to honor his legendary father, Dusty Rhodes.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE manager on Uncle Howdy's potential return

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell believes King and Queen of the Ring would be a great time for Uncle Howdy to return to the company.

Uncle Howdy is portrayed by Bo Dallas and has not appeared on WWE television for a while. He was aligned with Bray Wyatt, but The Eater of Worlds tragically passed away last year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Dutch Mantell said this weekend's premium live event would be a good time to bring the character back. He noted that the crowd in Saudi Arabia is responsive and it would likely get a great reaction.

"Would be a great place to have it. Well, I don’t know. I think that would be the perfect spot to have him. Now, you got the video of it. You do it now. Take it back with you. It will be a big crowd, responsive crowd. He would look great in that big stadium. So we’ll see." [From 39:07 onwards]

Former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan has reportedly inked a new deal with the promotion. It will be interesting to see if Rowan is aligned with Uncle Howdy when they return to television.