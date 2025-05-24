Uncle Howdy sends a 4-word message after scary return on WWE SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks are back in WWE, and Uncle Howdy has already sent a message. The faction terrified the world with their return, appearing utterly dominant on WWE SmackDown.
The Wyatt Sicks were out for months, with fans hoping they would return for a long time. That finally happened on SmackDown, as they returned and immediately interrupted a WWE Tag Team title match. They went on to destroy DIY and Fraxiom, as well as the Street Profits. They didn't attack the Motor City Machine Guns, but that may have been only because the stars didn't get in their way. Even Candice LeRae was targeted by Nikki Cross.
Uncle Howdy shouted out his four-word message immediately after their scary return. He kneeled in front of a birthday cake, with the rest of the Wyatt Sicks posing behind him, and looked up, presumably shouting to Bray Wyatt, "My life for you."
Today would have been Wyatt's 38th birthday. He died two years ago, and the wrestling world has still not healed. Given that Howdy is none other than his real-life brother, Bo Dallas, the message was laced with emotion in the middle of a very terrifying return for the faction.
Now that Uncle Howdy and the Wyatt Sicks are back, they have already started shaking things up in the company. They seem to have targeted the tag team division, but it's not certain who's next.