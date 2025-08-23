  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "Undefeated" - Major claim by reunited team after WWE SmackDown 

"Undefeated" - Major claim by reunited team after WWE SmackDown 

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 23, 2025 03:50 GMT
SmackDown
This team only recently reunited on WWE TV (Source: WWE.com)

A recently reunited team has been on a roll on WWE SmackDown. Now one of the members has made a serious claim.

Ad

Carmelo Hayes and The Miz formed an alliance several months ago. The Miz was initially at ringside for Hayes' matches and even helped him with guidance. However, the two soon started teaming up as Melo Don't Miz.

Last week, the team of Melo and Miz faced Fraxiom. Throughout the match, it looked like Hayes and The A-Lister were not on the same page. Miz even tagged himself into the match to score the pinfall, which didn't please his partner a bit. Tonight on SmackDown, Melo and Miz teamed up against the Motor City Machine Guns.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Throughout the match, Carmelo Hayes and Miz again had trouble working together as a team. However, they scraped through and managed to pick up the win. Following the match, Hayes took to social media to say that Melo Don't Miz was undefeated as a team.

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

"Undefeated……#SmackDown."

Check out his tweet below:

Ad

The Miz wants a match against John Cena before his WWE retirement

John Cena is currently towards the tail end of his farewell tour, with less than 10 dates left. Hence, there are so many people who want a match with The Cenation Leader, including The Miz, who was one of Cena's greatest WWE rivals.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, The Miz campaigned to have one last match against John Cena.

Ad
"We have a PLE coming up, Clash in Paris, in two Saturdays, where we have John Cena, who’s on a Farewell Tour by the way. After this, we’re not going to see him inside the ring anymore. He has, like, 10 dates left. I’m not sure how many matches he has. I want to put my name in the hat. I want one last match against John Cena. Not sure that’s gonna happen,” he said.

It will be interesting to see if The Miz gets his wish before Cena retires from WWE.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

WWE has no solid plans for Rhea? Here's the update!

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications