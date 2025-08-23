"Undefeated" - Major claim by reunited team after WWE SmackDown 

A recently reunited team has been on a roll on WWE SmackDown. Now one of the members has made a serious claim.Carmelo Hayes and The Miz formed an alliance several months ago. The Miz was initially at ringside for Hayes' matches and even helped him with guidance. However, the two soon started teaming up as Melo Don't Miz.Last week, the team of Melo and Miz faced Fraxiom. Throughout the match, it looked like Hayes and The A-Lister were not on the same page. Miz even tagged himself into the match to score the pinfall, which didn't please his partner a bit. Tonight on SmackDown, Melo and Miz teamed up against the Motor City Machine Guns.Throughout the match, Carmelo Hayes and Miz again had trouble working together as a team. However, they scraped through and managed to pick up the win. Following the match, Hayes took to social media to say that Melo Don't Miz was undefeated as a team.&quot;Undefeated……#SmackDown.&quot;Check out his tweet below:The Miz wants a match against John Cena before his WWE retirementJohn Cena is currently towards the tail end of his farewell tour, with less than 10 dates left. Hence, there are so many people who want a match with The Cenation Leader, including The Miz, who was one of Cena's greatest WWE rivals.Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, The Miz campaigned to have one last match against John Cena.&quot;We have a PLE coming up, Clash in Paris, in two Saturdays, where we have John Cena, who’s on a Farewell Tour by the way. After this, we’re not going to see him inside the ring anymore. He has, like, 10 dates left. I’m not sure how many matches he has. I want to put my name in the hat. I want one last match against John Cena. Not sure that’s gonna happen,” he said.It will be interesting to see if The Miz gets his wish before Cena retires from WWE.