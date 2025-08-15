John Cena's WrestleMania opponent wants a rematch

John Cena's WrestleMania opponent from the early 2010s has expressed his desire to face the Hollywood megastar in a rematch. Last week on SmackDown, The Unseen 17 mentioned that he has 11 dates left in his Farewell Tour, with his retirement match likely scheduled for December. As such, the list of potential opponents for Cena is narrowing down fast.

Recently, former WWE Champion The Miz put his name forward as one of Cena's potential final opponents. The A-Lister and The Franchise Player had a high-profile match for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 27, where The Awesome One came out on top. Since then, they have shared the ring quite a few times.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, The Miz said he wants one last match against John Cena. However, he isn't sure if it will happen.

"We have a PLE coming up, Clash in Paris, in two Saturdays, where we have John Cena, who’s on a Farewell Tour by the way. After this, we’re not going to see him inside the ring anymore. He has, like, 10 dates left. I’m not sure how many matches he has. I want to put my name in the hat. I want one last match against John Cena. Not sure that’s gonna happen,” he said. [3:21-3:43]

Check out the interview below:

John Cena's retirement match could go head-to-head with an AEW PPV

Earlier, the reported plans called for The Franchise Player to have his final match in mid-December at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live mentioned that WWE could shake up those plans.

Alvarez mentioned that there are discussions within WWE about pushing Cena's retirement match to late December so that it can go head-to-head with AEW's Worlds End pay-per-view, which will take place on December 27.

Still, there is a chance that the promotion may go ahead with the original plan. According to WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, NBC wants Cena's last match to take place on December 13 due to its NFL obligation on the 27th of that month.

