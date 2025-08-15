John Cena's former WWE rival suggests he could face 6-7 different stars in his final match, including The Rock

A popular former WWE champion recently pitched an idea where John Cena could face multiple stars in his final match. The Cenation Leader will hang up his boots at the end of 2025. The former champion in question is none other than Nic Nemeth, fka Dolph Ziggler.John Cena has wrestled against some of the biggest names throughout his career. In the early 2010s, Cena's and Dolph Ziggler's paths crossed on multiple occasions. Now that The Chain Gang Soldier is competing in the final chapter of his wrestling career, Ziggler is no longer with the Stamford-based promotion. However, the real-life Nic Nemeth has a fantastic idea for his former rival's last match in WWE, which could take place in December 2025.During a recent edition of the Off The Ropes podcast, Jonathan Coachman pitched an idea where John Cena could wrestle six to seven different opponents in a Gauntlet-style match in his final outing. Dolph Ziggler liked Coachman's idea, suggesting that the Triple H-led creative team could bring in guys from NXT as well, including Oba Femi. Ziggler also pitched that Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins' whole squad could come out during the match.&quot;That's a really great idea because there is so many people in his past. And then it opens the door to like, you get a rub. So, like, you get an Oba Femi, comes out, wooo, we're putting over NXT. This goes in the record books. Bron Breakker comes out, he [John Cena] eats a spear, barely kicks out, and he gets a roll up on him. Oh, who's coming out next? Then you get Seth Rollins with his group all around the ring, and then someone saves him,&quot; Ziggler said.The former World Heavyweight Champion pitched some more names for the Gauntlet match, including a final showdown between The Rock and John Cena.&quot;They break down, then you get Carmelo Hayes, [who] comes out. You're like, 'What?' Then Randy's music. Hell, Brock's music hits. Just, 'What the hell?' And then finally, you get one last holy sh*t moment and everybody loses it. And maybe it's Rock. And he walks down and he walks out. He's got the vest on, he's not even ready to wrestle, and then he like points or he says, 'One more time, right now. Ring the bell,'&quot; Ziggler added.Check out the clip from the podcast below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohn Cena will be in action at WWE Clash in ParisAfter dropping the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025, John Cena was expected to start a feud with Brock Lesnar. However, The Beast Incarnate hasn't been seen on TV since he attacked Cena after his match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.On last week's WWE SmackDown, Logan Paul answered The Cenation Leader's open challenge. The two are now set to lock horns in a singles match at WWE Clash in Paris.It will be interesting to see who will come out on top between The Maverick and the 17-time World Champion.