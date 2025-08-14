Exact date of John Cena's retirement match possibly revealed following backstage discussions (Exclusive)

John Cena's retirement match date has been the subject of speculation for a while now, as it's only known that it will take place in December. However, the exact date might have been revealed following backstage discussions.On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, there was a huge new report on the possible date of Cena's retirement. It seems like it will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event, and Boston, which is less than 40 miles from his hometown of West Newbury, appears to be locked in, with the iconic TD Garden likely to play host to the final match of his legendary career.According to JoeyVotes and TC, NBC wants December 13 to be the date of John Cena's retirement match. It was noted that while there was a consideration to host it on December 27 to go head-to-head with AEW's Worlds End, it appears that won't be the case, as the network has an NFL obligation, and doesn't want to compete with itself.Will WWE avoid the advertisement issue if John Cena's retirement match is at SNME?John Cena's retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event will certainly raise a lot of questions around whether there will be a repeat of the entire Goldberg situation.The WWE legend had his retirement match against Gunther a month ago, and he was naturally unhappy at his retirement speech being cut off. There was even an ad break after his match ended.You might be shocked to learn that advertisements accounted for 30% of the airtime of Saturday Night's Main Event in July. There were nearly a dozen ad breaks, the worst timed of which was the final one right before Goldberg's retirement speech.The issue is that normally, WWE doesn't have a say over when the network wants to air advertisements. NBC is in complete control over this, but one can only hope that the promotion makes it clear that there can't be a repeat of the Goldberg situation, where his speech got abruptly cut off.Hopefully, those at NBC would listen to pleas not to have such a badly placed advertisement. The alternative is to aggressively push an immediate shift to YouTube, where WWE can air John Cena's farewell moments without any worries of limited airtime and advertisements.One would think that for a legend of Cena's stature, a rushed farewell wouldn't make sense. It was noted by Fightful that WWE immediately apologized to Goldberg after his speech was cut off.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.