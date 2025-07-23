WWE reportedly apologized to Goldberg after recent controversy

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg wrestled in his retirement match against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12, 2025. After the bout, the legend reportedly received an apology from the company for a huge mishap.Last year, Goldberg announced that he would hang up his boots after one last match in 2025. Da Man showed up on WWE TV last month to confront Gunther for his actions at Bad Blood 2024. The Stamford-based promotion later made their match official for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. Despite being 58, the legend put on an incredible performance at the show, but the bout ultimately ended in The Ring General's favor.Bill gave a retirement speech after the match, but it was cut short by the broadcaster. Later, in an interview with Ariel Helwani, Goldberg revealed that he was disappointed by it, stating that he believed WWE wouldn't do that to legendary names like The Undertaker or John Cena.Now, according to a recent report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, someone from the Stamford-based promotion had immediately apologized to Da Man after the mishap. Sapp also mentioned that World Wrestling Entertainment did not do it on purpose to disrespect a legend like Goldberg.&quot;I was told that someone within the company apologized to Goldberg for the interview getting cut off as quick as it did. But those that I spoke with were adamant that it was not intentional. It wasn’t an intentional disrespect thing for Goldberg to have his speech cut off,&quot; he said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFormer WWE writer believes Goldberg could be headed to AEWDuring a recent edition of Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach &amp; Bro Show, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that he believed AEW President Tony Khan might give a call to Bill Goldberg to sign him after the controversy at Saturday Night's Main Event.&quot;Tony Khan's going to sign him, coach. Tony Khan is going to sign Bill Goldberg after this, after the FDA, and he speaks his mind. He's not satisfied with the way things are; you know that phone call is coming from Tony,&quot; Russo said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt remains to be seen what Goldberg has planned for his career in the pro wrestling world.