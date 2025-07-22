"He's not satisfied" - Goldberg isn't done with wrestling following retirement match, says ex-WWE writer

Goldberg had his career's final match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta, but the veteran wasn't too stoked about the way it ended. Meanwhile, Vince Russo thinks the four-time world champion isn't done with wrestling yet.

Goldberg wasn't thrilled with the way he ended his career against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta. While he has a good relationship with Triple H, Da Man wasn't a fan of how things ended, be it the execution or the abrupt cut during his retirement speech.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo and Jonathan Coachman addressed Goldberg's unhappiness with the way he retired. Russo stated that this isn't the last of the former Universal Champion, as Tony Khan might call him and sign him to AEW in some capacity due to the veteran's dissatisfaction with his retirement match.

"Tony Khan's going to sign him, coach. Tony Khan is going to sign Bill Goldberg after this, after the FDA, and he speaks his mind. He's not satisfied with the way things are; you know that phone call is coming from Tony," Russo said. (From 1:10:20 to 1:10:36)

Why was Goldberg unhappy following WWE Saturday Night's Main Event?

Goldberg's final match took place in Atlanta against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. The retirement match came years later than promised, as the regime change affected those plans. Moreover, the broadcast was cut mid-way through the WWE Hall of Famer's speech, which didn't sit well with him.

In an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the former two-time World Heavyweight and WWE Universal Champion pointed out issues with the way his retirement match and segment were executed. While he stated the company didn't intentionally do anything in particular, management wouldn't have been this callous had it been a homegrown talent's send-off like The Undertaker or John Cena.

“I’m not saying it was done on purpose by any stretch of the imagination. I’m saying that it wasn’t prepared for on purpose. That’s all. I mean, they wouldn’t do that to Taker, right? I don’t think they would. They’re not going to do that to Cena. Cena’s going around the world doing his retirement thing," Goldberg said. [H/T: F4WOnline]

It'll be interesting to see if the WWE Hall of Famer appears in AEW.

