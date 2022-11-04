Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2022 just got even more interesting. The challenger has got some backup in the form of his brother, bringing out Jake Paul during the official press conference for the event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This comes after multiple hints that the 25-year-old will make his WWE debut at Crown Jewel 2022. The undefeated boxer posted an Instagram story indicating he was on his way to Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Logan himself teased Jake's involvement in his match against Reigns.

WWE first confirmed the 25-year-old's appearance while running down the match card at the start of the press conference, with Jake Paul being pictured alongside his brother in the graphic of the main event. He then came out in the final segment of the conference, much to Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman's chagrin.

The Usos would come out to stare down Jake, and Logan Paul before the latter pair of brothers posed with Triple H to close out the press conference.

Will Jake Paul help Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022?

Having his brother in his corner will undoubtedly be a significant boost for Logan Paul, who has claimed all he needs to beat Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022 is "one lucky punch." Expect shenanigans aplenty between Jake Paul and The Usos, who also have a busy night tomorrow.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



#WWECrownJewel Jake Paul being involved in remotely anyway on a WWE match-card is such a wild sight. Jake Paul being involved in remotely anyway on a WWE match-card is such a wild sight. #WWECrownJewel https://t.co/hk5qFWe5jX

Jimmy and Jey will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Brawling Brutes before appearing in The Tribal Chief's corner. Jake, fresh off a win over Anderson Silva, will likely knock the twins out.

However, Logan dethroning Reigns seems too far-fetched a scenario even to be considered. While he could come close, The Head of the Table should absolutely retain his world title at the end of Crown Jewel 2022.

Do you think Jake Paul's involvement will affect the outcome of Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul? Sound off in the comments below!

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : Who will win at Crown Jewel? Roman Reigns Logan Paul 0 votes