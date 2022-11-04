Logan Paul is scheduled to face Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in a few hours, and his brother Jake Paul has seemingly confirmed his presence in Saudi Arabia.

Fans expect The Maverick to lose at the upcoming event as The Tribal Chief has been champion for over two years and has defeated almost every major challenger on the roster. However, he might stand a chance if he gets some help from his brother.

A few minutes ago, Jake Paul posted a story on his Instagram handle. The image appears to be of a boarding pass to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio previously reported that the YouTube star is set to be at the location, and the report now seems to be true.

As of now, it is unclear what role Jake Paul will play at the Premium Live Event. Fans can hope to see him in his brother's corner in pursuit of dethroning The Head of The Table.

Logan Paul could even defeat Roman Reigns without Jake Paul's presence in Saudi Arabia

Logan Paul competed in his first singles match against The Miz at SummerSlam 2022 and managed to take the A-Lister down. He put up a superb performance, winning hearts in the process.

The Maverick has always proved to be one of the hardest-working individuals. Fans might remember that he lasted eight rounds with one of the greatest boxers in history, Floyd Mayweather. He could pull off something similar and become the new Undisputed World Champion.

The YouTuber was also seen training with Shawn Michaels for his third-ever match as a professional wrestler.

However, this might not be the only surprise fans can get in Saudi Arabia. Here are five possible moments that could steal the show at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, including major upsets, debuts, and more.

