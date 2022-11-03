WWE Crown Jewel 2022: What if Jake Paul debuts in Logan Paul's corner against Roman Reigns?

Boxing cruiserweight Jake Paul is reportedly going to appear at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 as part of Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul. He is expected to play an important role in his brother Paul's fight while acting as a potential backup if things go downhill during the showdown.

Each hit of the Problem Child will pack a punch. He is undefeated in his boxing career and has a terrific record of 4 knockouts in his six matches. On October 29 this year, he defeated UFC star Anderson Silva via unanimous decision.

Jake being at ringside during Logan's fight would significantly nullify the threat posed by The Bloodline. The group has a tendency to pop up during important matches, having recently cost Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre their title opportunities. The Tribal Chief is highly vulnerable without The Bloodline.

Fending off Reigns' stooges, Jake Paul will allow Logan a huge chance to land that one lucky shot on The Tribal Chief. The Paul brothers could even be joined by The Brawling Brutes during their battle against the numbers.

Jake may even play dirty at Crown Jewel 2022 and attack Roman Reigns while the referee is distracted, leaving the champ reeling and allowing Logan Paul to capitalize.

Social media stars and other celebrities have been the catalyst for shocking twists and turns whenever they grace WWE with their appearance. Jake Paul could add himself to the list at Crown Jewel 2022 by becoming a barrier for his brother.

Jake Paul believes Roman Reigns is going to be pulverized by Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2022

A lot is riding on the upcoming Crown Jewel main event. Roman Reigns is fighting to remain The Head of the Table and beat some respect into Logan Paul. The Maverick, meanwhile, is looking to force the crowd to acknowledge him.

Jake Paul believes his brother is going to thump Roman Reigns. His prediction was duly noted during an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

"It’s crazy, so crazy Logan has this match. I’m so proud of him. It’s surreal he has this opportunity, and it’s serendipitous that his event and my event are happening on back-to-back weekends. We’re taking over the world. We’re the next Kardashians.”

“My brother is going to become champion. I believe that. This is his time,” said Jake Paul.

Roman Reigns has been blitzing through opponents over the past two years. Despite the likely straightforward result, Logan Paul has a chance to stun the crowd in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in just his third fight inside the squared circle.

The WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Premium Live Event will emanate from the Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 5. Tune in to the WWE Network.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : Who do you think will come out on top? Roman Reigns Logan Paul 0 votes