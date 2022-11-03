WWE Crown Jewel 2022 - 5 possible moments that could steal the show

One of the most star-studded events of 2022, WWE Crown Jewel, is just days away. As expected, the company has planned incredible bouts for the event.

Fans will see Roman Reigns and Logan Paul battling over the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Two giants in Omos and Braun Strowman collide for the first time.

Many more interesting matches, like Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross' encounter inside a steel cage, will happen at the event. Without further ado, here are five moments that could possibly steal the show.

#5. The Nigerian Giant shines

Fans will witness Omos and Braun Strowman - two of the tallest stars in WWE battle each other at Crown Jewel 2022.

While Strowman is a former world champion and has always been in the main event picture, his rival hasn't been around the world title. This creates an expectation that The Monster of All Monsters will pick up a win.

However, The Nigerian Giant is an exceptionally dominant force himself. He also has veteran MVP by his side. He could work out a way to win and steal the show.

#4. Bayley thrives at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Bayley, Leader of Damage CTRL @BayDamageCTRL Bianca's nightmare reign of Terror ends, Next Saturday at Crown Jewel, Bayley will become your new RAW Women's Champion! Bianca's nightmare reign of Terror ends, Next Saturday at Crown Jewel, Bayley will become your new RAW Women's Champion! https://t.co/EA5YxktnA9

Since making a monumental return at SummerSlam 2022, Bayley has been eyeing the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

At Extreme Rules, she competed against champion Bianca Belair in a Ladder Match. Unfortunately, she couldn't get her hands on the title.

She will get another chance on November 5 in a Last Woman Standing match. The Role Model could finally become the new RAW Women's Champion at the event, sending shock waves throughout the audience.

#3. Bobby Lashley defeats Brock Lesnar again!

Casey Flynn @CaseyFlynn6542 Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley is going to be one hell of an epic Heavyweight Collision at Crown Jewel because all I can say is when these two go at it theirs going to be pure destruction in this match and someone is definitely going down for the count. #WWERaw Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley is going to be one hell of an epic Heavyweight Collision at Crown Jewel because all I can say is when these two go at it theirs going to be pure destruction in this match and someone is definitely going down for the count. #WWERaw https://t.co/nhfz0ROND9

The All Mighty is scheduled to take on The Beast Incarnate at Crown Jewel 2022. The two previously faced each other at Royal Rumble 2022.

As Lashley emerged victorious last time, fans will expect his rival to pick up the win when they collide again. However, he has a fair chance of defeating Lesnar on November 5.

Lashley could prove to be the tougher man and steal the show by defeating the multi-time world champion.

#2. Bray Wyatt's appearance could steal the show

Bray Wyatt has been the hottest act on SmackDown since returning to the company at Extreme Rules 2022. The company recently announced that he would make an appearance at Crown Jewel 2022. However, it is unknown what he will do on the show.

He could continue with his Uncle Howdy storyline or could spark a rivalry with another superstar. Even a promo from him would be enough to thrill his fans in Saudi Arabia.

Considering his recent work, whatever he has in mind will surely entertain the audience. He could outshine everyone else.

#1. Jake Paul appears in Saudi Arabia

As noted earlier, Logan Paul is scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on November 5. It will be his third-ever match as a professional wrestler.

Considering that The Tribal Chief has held the title for over two years, it's hard to believe that Logan Paul can win in Saudi Arabia. However, he can certainly use the help of his younger brother Jake Paul to become the new champion.

The YouTube sensation defeating The Head of The Table will be a moment destined to shake the landscape of WWE and steal the show at Crown Jewel 2022.

However, there is currently a high alert in Saudi Arabia.

