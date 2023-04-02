Undefeated megastar names Bobby Lashley as potential WWE opponent

WWE is making this WrestleMania feel more mainstream than ever. Many celebrities have crossed over for Night 1 such as music artist/boxer KSI making his debut.

The famous UK artist made a surprise appearance to support his business partner in Prime, Logan Paul, during the latter's match against Seth Rollins. The match was one of the most entertaining highlights of Night 1 for the Show of Shows. KSI's reveal as the Prime Mascot added to all the fun.

The crowd in attendance popped up to see KSI as the Prime Energy Drink bottle. He tried to help his partner in his match against The Visionary but turned out to be unsuccessful. In a backstage interview with Cathy Kelly, the undefeated boxer was asked if there were any WWE superstars that he'd like to face in the ring eventually.

KSI hesitated at first to name someone but soon picked up a huge challenge in the form of The All Mighty, Bobby Lashley. The Prime Energy Drink co-owner did however add that he knows how huge his opponent is compared to him.

"I mean you never know, you never know. If i was to choose an opponent oh my gosh. Bobby Lashley" KSI added. "Put me in with the beast, why not? He's literally like triple me."

You can check out the video below:

WWE Universe reacts to KSI choosing Bobby Lashley as an opponent

It seems that the WWE Universe has welcomed the duo of KSI and Logan Paul with open arms into their world.

The alliance seemed to gather cheers for both stars at the Showcase of the Immortals in Paul's match against Seth Rollins. Logan Paul’s experiment as a part-time wrestler worked out extremely well. Now it looks as if that fans would allow for more celebrities to join in on the fun as well.

KSI has named Bobby Lashley as an opponent he'd like to face sometime in the ring and the fans are not entirely dismissive of the idea. However, some were questioning whether the YouTube star chose the right opponent in the ring as he could be outright dominated.

We'll have to wait and see if Bobby Lashley will respond to the famous UK YouTube Influencer or not and take this challenge up in a WWE ring someday. Perhaps we might get to see this followed up on Night 2 since Lashley's road to WrestleMania is still looking rocky following the absence of his original opponent, Bray Wyatt.

Would you like to see KSI take on Bobby Lashley in a WWE ring? Sound off below.

