Undefeated SmackDown star sends a message after another WWE victory

On the latest episode of SmackDown, a 28-year-old WWE star picked up yet another victory in a singles competition ever since being called up on the main roster.

The name in question is Dragon Lee, who has been undefeated in singles competition on the blue brand. Lee was quietly moved to the main roster in October 2023 when he faced Dominik Mysterio in a losing effort for the NXT North American Championship on RAW.

So far, the Latino wrestler has been a part of four SmackDown bouts, and one of them was a tag team match. It was Grayson Waller and Austin Theory who defeated the 28-year-old star and Cameron Grimes in a tag team contest.

However, Dragon Lee's win record in a singles competition is 100% after defeating Cedric Alexander in two matches and Theory in one.

After pinning Alexander on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, backstage interviewer Cathy Kelly asked Lee to describe his secret to success.

"I never lost because every time, I learn something new. In this match, I learned a lot. So Alexander and a lot of wrestlers in WWE teach me a lot, about what is pro wrestling. That’s why I Iove pro wrestling. So that’s my secret. I think just discipline, that’s it. Just be disciplined. I have more things to do here. This is just the beginning. The dragon has awakened," Dragon Lee said.

Check out the full clip below:

WWE veteran not impressed with Dragon Lee's knee-slapping

As mentioned earlier, Lee went on to face Dominik Mysterio on an episode of RAW. During the match, the Latino star did a few knee slaps, which was criticized by the former writer Vince Russo.

Speaking on an episode of Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo complained about Dragon Lee overdoing it with the "knee-slapping."

"It was a good match; I'll give them this, but this Dragon Lee. The knee-slapping is too freaking much. Come on! Everybody sees it; it's too much, man!" He said.

Only time will tell if the former NXT star will turn his attention to any title moving forward on Friday Night SmackDown.

