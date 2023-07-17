In what has been a standout year for many young WWE Superstars, one performer who may stand out from the entire bunch is Wes Lee.

The 28-year-old won the NXT North American title in October 2022 at Halloween Havoc. Wes Lee has continued his momentum from this huge win, as he is currently undefeated in 2023 so far.

As the NXT North American Champion, Wes Lee has defeated many of the brand's biggest names, such as Carmelo Hayes, Joe Gacy, Tyler Bate, and Dijak. The rising star took to social media earlier this week as he reacted to his ongoing streak.

Wes Lee is set to compete in one of the biggest matches of his career this week as he will defend his championship against Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day on NXT.

Wes Lee is ready to defend WWE gold

Last week on NXT, The Judgment Day's most hated member confronted the North American Champion and challenged him to defend his title. Ever the fighting Champion, Wes Lee accepted Dominik's challenge for this Tuesday.

Dominik Mysterio will be looking to bolster The Judgment Day's list of accolades tomorrow night. Currently, the faction's defacto leader Rhea Ripley is the reigning Women's World Champion, while Damian Priest is the current Mr. Money In The Bank.

Following Mysterio's challenge, Wes Lee reacted to his upcoming match against the second-generation star on social media.

"Been focusing on Ali, but I never back down from a challenge," Wes Lee wrote.

If Wes Lee can get past Dominik Mysterio on NXT, he will have another WWE main roster star to deal with as he is currently lined up to face Mustafa Ali at The Great American Bash on Sunday, July 30 in Cedar Park, Texas.

Will Dominik Mysterio give Wes Lee his first loss of 2023 this Tuesday? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

