"Undertaker > Kane" - WWE Universe slams Hall of Famer for controversial public remark

WWE Hall of Famer Glenn Jacobs, best known as Kane, has made a controversial remark that has divided people online. While some support his statement, others call him out for it.

His in-ring career quietly dwindled in the last decade as he continued to make sporadic appearances for WWE. Simultaneously, in 2018, he was elected as the Republican Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

Jacobs recently took to social media to remark on woke culture, which has had a significant impact on the world for over a decade now. According to him, woke means being "weak." This comment has led to backlash from netizens on Twitter/X.

Former WWE commentator Jim Ross talks about The Undertaker's significance in the career of Kane

In 1997, Glenn Jacobs turned his WWE career around after several failed attempts at getting over by changing character. He made his iconic debut as Kane at Badd Blood: In Your House, interrupting the proceedings in the closing moments of the first-ever Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels.

On a recent episode of his podcast Grillin' JR, Jim Ross spoke in depth about the beginning of the storyline between The Brothers of Destruction, and The Deadman's input:

"A lot of 'Taker's fingerprints were all over this storyline," Ross revealed. "He had a vested interest in it, he knew where it was going, and he knew what he needed to do to make it happen — and he did everything he needed to do. Undertaker was very, very ... he had the ability to share. A lot of the top talents would not give so much of themselves because they were insecure. 'Taker was not insecure and he knew that Glenn [Jacobs] was a keeper of this deal." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Kane and The Undertaker have feuded and teamed up on and off for the rest of their careers. The two were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Jim Ross was one of the legendary commentators during their time wrestling for the Stamford-based promotion as a regular superstars.

