"Do you think Mr. McMahon would stop me" - Undertaker's daughter wants to be part of WrestleMania 38

The daughter of The Undertaker and Michelle McCool is already booking wrestling storylines at a young age.

McCool recently spoke about her training going into the Rumble. The former champion emphasized that she has been working hard to get in shape ahead of her-ring return.

This morning, Michelle McCool was a guest on WWE's The Bump to discuss a variety of subjects. In regards to winning the Women's Royal Rumble match on Saturday, she says her daughter has an entire storyline planned out and wants to hop the rail when her mom wins the championship at WrestleMania.

"Yeah, you know, my daughter has a whole storyline planned out," McCool revealed. "She wants me to win this rumble, go after Charlotte at WrestleMania-- we were watching RAW last night [and] she said, 'Daddy, you know how when Bianca won her match at WrestleMania and her dad jumped the barricade. Do you think Mr. McMahon would stop me if I did the same for mommy?' So, not only am I focused [on the Royal Rumble], but my baby girl's got my back. We're in good shape."

Will The Undertaker return one last time at WrestleMania?

The last match of The Undertaker's historic WWE career took place at WrestleMania 36 during the pandemic as The Deadman faced off against AJ Styles in a Boneyard match which was the main event of night one.

The Deadman officially retired later that year at Survivor Series in front of no fans inside the ThunderDome. As WrestleMania is returning to Texas this year, the WWE Universe is already speculating about The Undertaker having one last ride culminating at WrestleMania 38.

Regardless of whether it happens or not, Taker deserves to end his WWE career on his terms. Does he have one more WrestleMania run left in him? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Michelle McCool's comments? Do you think she has a chance of winning the Women's Royal Rumble match on Saturday night? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

