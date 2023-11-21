Undertaker storyline used by veteran to highlight major difference in WWE’s writing in the Attitude Era and now (Exclusive)

The Undertaker has been a mainstay in WWE for decades and was a major player in the company's most successful years in the Attitude Era. Former head writer Vince Russo recently used the Hall of Famer's example to explain how the promotion's creative has changed over the years.

At WWE (fka WWF) In Your House 23, The Deadman teamed up with Stone Cold Steve Austin to take on Kane and Mankind in a tag team match. This bout was booked after The Undertaker's manager, Paul Bearer, betrayed him to side with The Big Red Machine.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo used the story around the abovementioned match to highlight how the creative team developed characters in the Attitude Era.

“They’re getting ready to go to the King of the Ring, and right before they get there, there’s gonna be a tag team match, and it’s gonna be 'Taker and Austin against Kane and Mick Foley. So, Paul Bearer gets there first, okay, 'cause he’s gonna lock himself in the cage so The Undertaker can’t get to him.” (50:47 - 51:13)

The former WCW World Champion mentioned how WWE's current booking department failed to produce compelling angles.

“'Taker comes up through the mat and beats him into a bloody mess, okay, so bro, the next week Paul Bearer is at home healing his wounds. He couldn’t even make it to the show, so they kept going to Paul Bearer’s house. What happens, Chris? 'Taker busts in the house, bro, and beats the cr*p out of him. Why can’t we do stuff like that? Why is stuff like that so hard, bro?” (51:13-51:43)

You can watch the full episode below:

