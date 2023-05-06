Undrafted WWE Superstar claims The Hurt Business carried the company during the COVID-19 pandemic

Former Cruiserweight Champion and current free agent WWE superstar Cedric Alexander claimed that The Hurt Business put the company on their shoulders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE wasn't immune to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and was forced to tape shows at the Performance Center in Florida. Bobby Lashley turned into a top star during the "Thunderdome Era" and formed The Hurt Business with MVP, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

Wrestling Pics & Clips on Twitter shared a snippet of a Table for 3 from last year featuring Lashley, Alexander and Benjamin. It was captioned:

"The Hurt Business doesn't get enough credit for carrying the WWE during the pandemic."

Alexander retweeted the post and agreed with the statement.

"Facts are facts #HurtBusiness"

You can check out the tweet below:

The Hurt Business was one of the top acts in wrestling during the pandemic. It's one of the reasons why fans are clamoring for a reunion, especially when it was teased earlier this year.

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin went undrafted in WWE Draft

WWE teased a potential reunion of The Hurt Business earlier this year. MVP was seen in the corner of Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in Tag Team Match on Raw. MVP also facilitated the reinstatement of Bobby Lashley, who was fired by Adam Pearce.

However, the much-anticipated reunion has not happened three months later and it might have been quietly dropped. Lashley was drafted to SmackDown, while MVP continued his alliance with Omos, who is currently a free agent so that he can appear on both brands.

Alexander and Benjamin also went undrafted and are both free agents. The former Cruiserweight Champion even set his sights on getting a shot at the NXT North American Championship by asking if he can face Wes Lee.

Lee has been defending his championship on Open Challenges and Alexander seems interested in doing it given his current status as a free agent. However, it should be noted that Alexander is listed in a tag team with Benjamin.

Would you like to see The Hurt Business reunite on SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes