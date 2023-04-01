Wes Lee retains North American Championships against four rising stars at WWE Stand and Deliver 2023

Wes Lee revitalized his career in WWE after winning the North American Championship in NXT. Today at NXT Stand and Deliver 2023, The Kardiak Kid continued his dominant reign as champion by defeating Ilja Dragunov, Dragon Lee, Axiom, and JD McDonagh.

Last year, Wes Lee's tag team run ended after relinquishing his second NXT Tag Team Championships. However, he began his journey as a singles competitor and eventually reached the top.

In October 2022, Lee won the WWE NXT North American Championship. The Kardiak Kid has faced several challengers over the past few months and has defended his title occasionally on live television.

Meanwhile, several stars from the United Kingdom made their way to the developmental brand in the United States, including JD McDonagh, Ilja Dragunov, and Axiom.

Earlier this year, Dragon Lee signed with the company and joined the developmental brand. All four men became formidable challengers, and Lee agreed to face them all in a Fatal 5 Way match.

The match was well received by the crowd, and all four superstars put it all on the line to become the new champion. Unfortunately, no new champion has been crowned as Lee retained the North American Championship.

