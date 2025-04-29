  • home icon
  • Unexpected Judgment Day member going after Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 29, 2025 03:57 GMT
He has another star to worry about now (Credit: WWE.com)

Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Championship may have just become a big target on WWE RAW. Now, another star is going after the heavyweight title.

On RAW tonight, backstage, the situation between The Judgment Day members was made clear. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez hold the Women's Tag Team Titles right now, and Dominik Mysterio is the Intercontinental Champion. Meanwhile, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh will be pursuing their tag team title aspirations. In the middle of this, it left Carlito and the only other men's title on RAW - Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Championship.

The Judgment Day member was left alone for a little bit after he heard about Balor and McDonagh's title plans and said that it would be cool if he became a champion as well. He didn't mention which title he was going to go after but his intention was clear. With every other men's title now tied up by other members of his own faction, Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Championship is the only one that remains.

Now that Carlito has decided to go after a title, Jey Uso may need to watch out. For the moment, he's busy with Logan Paul after tonight's episode of RAW.

Edited by Harish Raj S
