Unexpected name spotted at NXT Battleground after controversial WWE exit 13 years ago

NXT Battleground, another big premium live event under Shawn Michaels' leadership, became the closest we've seen to a WWE-UFC collaboration. Near ringside in the small arena, an unexpected name was spotted after controversially exiting WWE 13 years ago.

That name is none other than the legendary retired star Gail Kim. Many may not recognize that name, considering she left WWE in 2011, but Gail Kim went on to make a name for herself with TNA, becoming a bonafide Hall of Famer for the company. Not only this, but she continues to work in a few different backstage roles, such as a producer and creative team member.

Gail Kim, who has been vocal about hating her time in WWE, was spotted near ringside at NXT Battleground in the UFC Apex:

This was a bit unexpected, but the reason for this is probably obvious. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace was announced to compete in a marquee match at NXT Battleground against Women's Champion Roxanne Perez.

Gail Kim's presence likely has to do with Jordynne Grace. Either way, we can only imagine that Shawn Michaels and the rest of the NXT crew will be welcoming to the TNA Hall of Famer.

There's probably a great deal of empathy and understanding for what Gail Kim went through in what was a dark era for women in WWE.

