Unexpected reunion to take place at WWE Crown Jewel, according to Bill Apter (Exclusive)

WWE Crown Jewel is right around the corner, and fans are expecting to see some major storyline progress. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, a major reunion might happen as a twist at the PLE.

One of the matches on the card has Rhea Ripley teaming up with IYO SKY to take on the latter's ex-teammaters, Kairi Sane and Asuka. The match is likely to have some emotional moments, when the two former teammates battle each other. Bill Apter thinks that the team may actually reunite afterwards.

Speaking on UnSKripted, the veteran journalist heaped praise on IYO SKY and said:

"I think IYO SKY is at the best she has ever been, and I think that fans will go home very happy with IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley beating Asuka and Kairi Sane and I do think Kairi Sane and Asuka are going to get into a headbutting session on their own and Kairi Sane is gonna wind up where she really wants to be and that is back in the good graces of IYO SKY. So I pick Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY." (12:40 onwards)

WWE Crown Jewel could be the end of Tiffany Stratton's streak

Tiffany Stratton has been on an indefeated streak since the last time she lost against Bayley. According to Apter, the streak could end at Crown Jewel at the hands of Stephanie Vaquer.

Speaking on the same episode of UnSKripted, Apter stated:

"Right now, Stephanie Vaquer is the most over female talent in WWE. I will actually go that far in saying that, and I think she will beat Tiffany, and I do agree with you that Tiffany suffering a loss to someone on the level of Stephanie Vaquer, who is getting such a great push right now, will lead to more bad blood between the two of them."

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for IYO SKY in WWE.

