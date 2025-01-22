Unexpected WWE name called "greatest challenger that Roman Reigns has ever faced" by Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman recently made a bold claim about a top star and Roman Reigns. As per the WWE Hall of Famer, The Bloodline's leader, Solo Sikoa, is the greatest challenger The OTC has ever faced.

Over the years, Reigns has faced some of the biggest names in the business. When one talks about his greatest rivals, Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes immediately come to mind.

In a new interview with Screen Rant, Paul Heyman made an interesting comment about Reigns' greatest challenger. He believes that accolade goes to Solo Sikoa.

"And Solo, who was a mute before WrestleMania, takes the mic in his own hands and has become the greatest challenger that Roman Reigns has ever faced, to the point where Solo comes out wearing the Ula Fala and declares himself the tribal chief, and people are angry at him because they know that he has a valid claim to being so. Who would have ever imagined that? That's all under the creative direction and the content coordination by Paul Levesque," he said. [H/T Screen Rant]

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa's rivalry

Roman Reigns made his blockbuster return at last year's SummerSlam event and helped Cody Rhodes defeat Solo in the main event.

Months later, The OTC's team defeated Solo Sikoa's Bloodline in a Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. Reigns then defeated Sikoa on RAW's debut on Netflix and took back the Ula Fala.

Solo has been one of WWE's top stars for a while now, but many fans would disagree with Heyman about The Bloodline leader being called Reigns' greatest challenger.

Now that Reigns has finished his feud with Solo, it remains to be seen what's next for him on the road to WrestleMania 41. Fans expect Triple H to put him in the main event of The Show of Shows this year as well.

