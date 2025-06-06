Unexpected WWE star could win Money in the Bank over Alexa Bliss, suggests veteran (Exclusive)

With WWE Money in the Bank fast approaching, predictions about who the winners might be are pouring in from fans and veterans alike. Legendary journalist Bill Apter has also shared his thoughts on the matter.
The MITB match in the Women's division is set to feature Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, Giulia, Naomi, and Stephanie Vaquer. While all the names on the list have the potential to win, Apter believes Alexa Bliss might emerge victorious. Nevertheless, he also made it clear that Stephanie Vaquer stands a good chance as well, despite his belief that Bliss is the pick for the winner.
Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter stated that Stephanie was also being pushed by WWE creative.
"Stephanie Vaquer also is getting a lot of push at this point. But I am gonna stand with Alexa Bliss." [2:40 onwards]
Watch the full video below:
Alexa Bliss is still Bill Apter's top pick for WWE Money in the Bank
Despite Stephanie Vaquer's popularity, the veteran journalist believes that Alexa Bliss will emerge as the winner of the night at WWE Money in the Bank.
Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter talked about the current status of Alexa as a singles star, noting that she was not affiliated with The Wyatt Sicks at this time. According to Apter, this could provide grounds for her push.
"Alexa Bliss. They are gonna bring her back in a big way. The fans want her back in a big way and she is not with The Wyatt Sicks at this point... Anyway, I thinks Alexa Bliss is going to surprise everybody and win that." [0:47 onwards]
For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see if Apter's prediction will prove correct at Money in the Bank.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.
Real-life controversies forced WWE to change a storyline? Check out 10 such cases!