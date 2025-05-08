"Unforgettable night to say the least" - Goldberg looks back on one of the biggest moments of his WWE career

  • home icon
By Israel Lutete
Modified May 08, 2025 07:56 GMT
Goldberg is a WWE Hall of Famer (Image via WWE.com)
Goldberg has taken to social media to reflect on one of the biggest nights of his wrestling career. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

The multi-time world champion is set to make his WWE in-ring return this year. He appeared at Bad Blood last year, where he was involved in a confrontation with Gunther. The WCW Icon returned to the wrestling juggernaut in 2016 after leaving in 2004. He squashed Brock Lesnar in his first match back and even won the Universal Championship on two occasions.

Goldberg recently took to X to share a clip of his entrance for the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, where he was inducted. He described it as an unforgettable night.

"Unforgettable night to say the least! A lot of blood sweat and tears went into this," he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Goldberg’s WWE Backlash status reportedly revealed

The wrestling legend will compete in WWE this year, but it hasn't been announced when. During an exclusive Q&A session with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, WrestleVotes provided information on the WCW Legend's status for Backlash.

"I haven't heard anything, but if you want to try to tie the pieces together to this, I guess it makes sense. He started the whole thing at Bad Blood with Gunther. They haven't done anything since. McAfee's got the football background, Goldberg's got the football background. The Saudi Arabia pay-per-view is coming up. So, if they want him and Gunther to take place in this Saudi Arabia PLE that happens in June, you might as well start it here in May. But again, I haven't heard if he'll be there on Saturday."
youtube-cover

Da Man is one of the most popular wrestlers of all time. His second tenure with WWE was his most successful, as he won two world titles.

Edited by Israel Lutete
